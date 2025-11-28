American Century Companies Inc. Has $61.77 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $61,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,939.96. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

