American Century Companies Inc. Has $65.65 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $65,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $9,849,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 6,188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,467,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core & Main by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Core & Main stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

