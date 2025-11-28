American Century Companies Inc. Has $65.71 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192,554 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $65,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

