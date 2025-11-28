American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,802,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $60,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in Oscar Health by 168.9% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Oscar Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.Oscar Health’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

