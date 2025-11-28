American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,603,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $60,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,798.64. This represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.8%

UNFI opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.