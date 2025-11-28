American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $54,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

