American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $59,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 28,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

PRDO stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,970. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,420. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

