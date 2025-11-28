American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,168 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $60,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,588,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $18,140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 946,904 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $8,657,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,307,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,640 shares in the company, valued at $934,860.80. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,880.98. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,354. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.58. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

