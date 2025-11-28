American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $57,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. ArcBest Corporation has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.40%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

