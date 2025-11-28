American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $59,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,760 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,813,000 after buying an additional 638,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

