American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. $NOV

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 585.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,291,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $65,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 395.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NOV by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 123.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 85,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,822.54. The trade was a 438.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

