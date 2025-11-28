American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $51,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TRP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

