American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,304,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 232,789 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $63,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.32 and a beta of 0.24. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

