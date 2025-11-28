American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $61,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,595,000 after purchasing an additional 87,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.