American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,221,368 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1,927.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,336,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $57,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE KAR opened at $25.18 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

