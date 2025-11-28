American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 260,016 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,859,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $51,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,263,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 124,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 534,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 492,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

