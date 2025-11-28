American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 320,022 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $55,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.3%

KGS opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGS. Zacks Research downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

