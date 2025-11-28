American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,175,537 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,175,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $57,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 234,489 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.1%

NYSE:KOS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $310.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.82 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

