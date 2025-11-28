American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,128 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $59,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on RBC Bearings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.17.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $310,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.56 and a 52 week high of $449.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

