American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 78,787 Shares of OFG Bancorp $OFG

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $57,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 73.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 491,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of OFG opened at $40.05 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $1,033,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,131.55. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,747. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

