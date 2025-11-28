American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,143,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $65,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 336.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 289,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $5,343,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE VSH opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $790.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.