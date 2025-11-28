American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,397 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $64,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

