American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 466,361 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $58,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

