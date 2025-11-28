American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $60,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sylvamo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 45.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

