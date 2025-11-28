American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,480,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $53,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 240.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,042,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,364 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,335,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 1,393,980 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,489,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,416,000 after acquiring an additional 613,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,535,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $424.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

