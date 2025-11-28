American Century Companies Inc. Sells 104,657 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,657 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $55,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,615,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 94.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,162,495.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,410.49. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.4%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.