American Century Companies Inc. Sells 133,918 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $58,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE RF opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

