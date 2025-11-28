American Century Companies Inc. Sells 180,178 Shares of Valley National Bancorp $VLY

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,178 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $55,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $11.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

