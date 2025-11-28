American Century Companies Inc. Sells 24,487 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $59,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $39,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 175.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 176,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

COLM stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

