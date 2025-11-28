American Century Companies Inc. Sells 267,396 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 267,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $58,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,675,777.46. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

