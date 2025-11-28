American Century Companies Inc. Sells 31,291 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $53,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $371.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.84.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

