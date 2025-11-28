American Century Companies Inc. Sells 46,600 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $59,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $20,753,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $227.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

