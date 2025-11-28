American Century Companies Inc. Sells 47,726 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,153,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

HON opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

