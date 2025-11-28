American Century Companies Inc. Sells 51,323 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,323 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $59,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $485,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,714,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.26%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,490. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $647,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 155,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,128. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,148. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

