American Century Companies Inc. Sells 83,676 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,676 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $52,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AAR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 842,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AAR by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $3,211,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,721,773.50. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 1.53. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $89.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

