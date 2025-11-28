American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,571,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Samsara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,960. The trade was a 81.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $6,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,600. The trade was a 82.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,747,900 shares of company stock worth $142,971,728. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

