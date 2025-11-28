American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. $SLDE

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,595,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth $1,333,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,024,000.

Slide Insurance Stock Down 0.1%

SLDE opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $265.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Slide Insurance Company Profile



Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

