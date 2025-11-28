American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,369,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $55,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,763,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In related news, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $624,547.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,100.55. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $1,213,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.66.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

