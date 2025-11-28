AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $50,141.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,093.19. This trade represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

