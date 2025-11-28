Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 550,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 280,749 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4,686.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $127.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $143.74.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

