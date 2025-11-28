Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.89.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

