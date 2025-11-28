Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.