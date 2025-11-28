Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 144.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,749,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $10,865,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $210.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

