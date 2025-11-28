Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $196,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,364.25. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,455,530.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,249.75. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,863 shares of company stock worth $6,572,994 over the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

DLB stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 54.75%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.