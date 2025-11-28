Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

