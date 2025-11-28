Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 881.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 212.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

