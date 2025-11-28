Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in KB Home $KBH

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after purchasing an additional 506,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 492,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 326.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE KBH opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,218,662.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,044.96. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

