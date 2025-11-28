Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 target price on Hamilton Lane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.98 and a 12 month high of $200.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.