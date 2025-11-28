Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $1,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,721,994.47. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock worth $8,028,955. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

