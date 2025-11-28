Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,338,000 after buying an additional 2,168,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,815,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 605,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $28.38 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The business had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

